Bloom (BLT) Market Cap Hits $2.56 Million

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Bloom has a market cap of $2.56 million and $127.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bloom has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Bloom token can now be bought for about $0.0478 or 0.00000460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, AirSwap, TOPBTC and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00269372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.89 or 0.01326308 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00023765 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00095382 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Bloom Profile

Bloom’s launch date was November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io.

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex, Bibox, TOPBTC, AirSwap and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

