Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Capital Reinsurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $10.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Blue Capital Reinsurance during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Capital Reinsurance in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 221,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 3.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

