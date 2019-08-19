BlueCoin (BLU) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.00

BlueCoin (CURRENCY:BLU) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last week, BlueCoin has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. BlueCoin has a market capitalization of $184,524.00 and $4.00 worth of BlueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlueCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.57 or 0.00902079 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003763 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001060 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000349 BTC.

About BlueCoin

BlueCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2015. BlueCoin’s total supply is 574,683,675 coins. BlueCoin’s official Twitter account is @BlueCoin_info and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueCoin’s official website is www.bluecoin.io.

Buying and Selling BlueCoin

BlueCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

