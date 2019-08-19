BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.40

Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.40 and traded as high as $27.34. BlueLinx shares last traded at $27.34, with a volume of 2,898 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BXC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $242.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $706.45 million for the quarter. BlueLinx had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 606.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlueLinx news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. purchased 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $43,431.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in BlueLinx by 771.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in BlueLinx by 398.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in BlueLinx by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP grew its stake in BlueLinx by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 14,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.