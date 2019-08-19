Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 886.67 ($11.59).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bodycote from GBX 840 ($10.98) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bodycote from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 995 ($13.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

LON BOY traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 674 ($8.81). The stock had a trading volume of 183,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82. Bodycote has a 12-month low of GBX 646 ($8.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,022 ($13.35). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 754.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 797.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

