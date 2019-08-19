BOLT Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 19th. One BOLT token can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Switcheo Network. BOLT has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BOLT has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00269228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.55 or 0.01340431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00023850 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00094028 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000417 BTC.

BOLT Token Profile

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 406,800,355 tokens. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling BOLT

BOLT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

