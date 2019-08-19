Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Lowered to C$2.75

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from C$3.40 to C$2.75 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.85 to C$4.15 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.71.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

BBD.B stock opened at C$1.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.33. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.44. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$1.59 and a twelve month high of C$4.79.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.