Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BPFH has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Boston Private Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Boston Private Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Private Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

NASDAQ BPFH opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Boston Private Financial has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $81.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.25 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.