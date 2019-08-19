Bounty0x Reaches One Day Volume of $9,614.00 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, Bounty0x has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $653,924.00 and approximately $9,614.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Kucoin, Gate.io and Radar Relay.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00262812 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.99 or 0.01329825 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00023067 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00092877 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x’s launch date was October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Radar Relay, Gate.io, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.