Brian K. Miller Sells 6,000 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total transaction of $1,539,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TYL stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $256.00. 143,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.87. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $258.52.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.88 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 262.4% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 593,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,312,000 after purchasing an additional 429,720 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2,217.7% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 232,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,202,000 after purchasing an additional 222,370 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,804,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 253.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 185,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,052,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 40.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,613,000 after purchasing an additional 119,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

