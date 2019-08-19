Brickblock (BBK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14,557.00

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Brickblock token can currently be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, BitMart and IDEX. Brickblock has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $14,557.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Brickblock has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Brickblock Profile

BBK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Brickblock’s official message board is blog.brickblock.io. Brickblock’s official website is www.brickblock.io. Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Brickblock Token Trading

Brickblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Brickblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Brickblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

