Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given a $36.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a $36.00 price target on Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

EAT has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a sector weight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Brinker International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Brinker International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Brinker International to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.81.

NYSE EAT traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.69. 2,431,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,381. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $36.44 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.58.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $834.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

