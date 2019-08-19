Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 1.0% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,012,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,561,000 after acquiring an additional 35,653 shares during the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Underhill Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMY traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.58. 309,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,942,915. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. ValuEngine lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

