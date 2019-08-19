Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Huber Financial Advisors LLC

Huber Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 43,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.58. 3,302,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,942,915. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average is $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.