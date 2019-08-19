Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $509,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMY. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

BMY stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $47.58. The company had a trading volume of 328,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,942,915. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average is $47.45. The company has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

