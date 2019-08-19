Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Director James M. Taylor, Jr. Purchases 7,500 Shares

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Director James M. Taylor, Jr. bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $138,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE BRX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,754,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,385. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.74. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.00.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.99 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 30.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,287,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

