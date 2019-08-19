Brokerages Anticipate Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) to announce $59.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.29 million to $66.03 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $67.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $213.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $207.17 million to $219.91 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $196.27 million, with estimates ranging from $189.92 million to $202.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.27. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $44.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 174.5% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $49,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 198.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.19. 149,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,812. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $64.08 and a fifty-two week high of $106.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.42.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

