Brokerages Anticipate Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to Announce $3.59 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will announce earnings of $3.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.41. Lennox International posted earnings per share of $2.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year earnings of $11.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $11.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.55 to $13.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 244.79% and a net margin of 9.66%. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LII shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a report on Friday, June 28th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Lennox International from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Vertical Research downgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Lennox International from $256.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.33.

Lennox International stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.69. 7,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,731. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.21. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $177.36 and a 12 month high of $298.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.94, for a total transaction of $288,545.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,212.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Bluedorn sold 25,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $6,827,828.15. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 97,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,366,897.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,201 shares of company stock worth $11,098,645. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Lennox International by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Lennox International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

