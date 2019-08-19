Brokerages Anticipate Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $448.63 Million

Brokerages expect Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) to report sales of $448.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $451.90 million. Lumentum posted sales of $354.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.13.

Shares of Lumentum stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,428. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.72.

In related news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $48,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $288,082.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,690.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 5,481.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Lumentum by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

