Brokerages Expect Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts predict that Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) will report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings. Clarus reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $46.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.73 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 4.87%.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Clarus in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Clarus stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,635. Clarus has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $324.62 million, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,351,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,779,000. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,399,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Clarus by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,337,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,313,000 after acquiring an additional 233,342 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,772,000. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

