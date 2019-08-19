Brokerages Expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $659.24 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will report $659.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $657.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $660.35 million. G-III Apparel Group reported sales of $624.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year sales of $3.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $633.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.70.

In related news, CEO Morris Goldfarb acquired 37,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.39 per share, for a total transaction of $942,121.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,210,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,514,163.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,268,000 after acquiring an additional 599,647 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,696,000 after acquiring an additional 131,899 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,144,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,585,000 after acquiring an additional 58,455 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,455,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,248,000 after acquiring an additional 209,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 45.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,266,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,694,000 after acquiring an additional 713,195 shares during the last quarter.

G-III Apparel Group stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.89. 10,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,083. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.90.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

