Brokerages Expect Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.53 Million

Brokerages predict that Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) will report $51.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.60 million to $52.60 million. Hanmi Financial posted sales of $51.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year sales of $209.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.80 million to $213.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $221.60 million, with estimates ranging from $216.20 million to $227.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hanmi Financial.

HAFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

HAFC traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,777. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $551.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 52,675.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

