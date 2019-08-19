Brokerages Expect Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $206.39 Million

Brokerages predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) will announce $206.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $211.18 million and the lowest is $200.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group reported sales of $212.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year sales of $750.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $744.00 million to $754.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $824.42 million, with estimates ranging from $815.40 million to $839.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $201.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 26,330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 97,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HLX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.37. 542,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,096. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $10.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 2.79.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.