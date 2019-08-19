Brokerages Expect Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $11.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.32 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Kingstone Companies an industry rank of 42 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have issued reports on KINS. Boenning Scattergood set a $13.00 price target on shares of Kingstone Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th.

KINS stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.18. 25,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78. The company has a market cap of $84.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $34.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

In other Kingstone Companies news, insider Barry Goldstein purchased 4,500 shares of Kingstone Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 611,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,031.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $89,930. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Kingstone Companies by 26.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the second quarter valued at $401,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Finally, Integre Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 65.7% during the second quarter. Integre Asset Management LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

