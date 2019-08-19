Brokerages Expect MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.30. MarineMax reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HZO shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of MarineMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley set a $25.00 price target on shares of MarineMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Longbow Research lowered their price target on shares of MarineMax from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of MarineMax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.42.

In related news, Director Dean S. Woodman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $147,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in MarineMax by 1,066.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 127,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 116,651 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MarineMax by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 427,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 49,738 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth $6,387,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in MarineMax by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 27,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in MarineMax by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 35,959 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HZO traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.44. The stock had a trading volume of 208,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,756. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $26.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.88.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

