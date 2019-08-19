Brokerages Expect Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) will post sales of $61.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Varonis Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.00 million. Varonis Systems posted sales of $67.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Varonis Systems will report full year sales of $258.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $252.20 million to $273.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $277.74 million, with estimates ranging from $257.96 million to $318.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Varonis Systems.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Varonis Systems to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $69.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,936. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.51. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $48.67 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -71.11 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ohad Korkus sold 6,861 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $548,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 15,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $1,159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,836,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

