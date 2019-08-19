Brokerages Set $9.00 Price Target for Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON)

Shares of Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $9.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Superconductor Technologies an industry rank of 110 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Superconductor Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on SCON shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Superconductor Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superconductor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Superconductor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of SCON stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.73. 60,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,105. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25. Superconductor Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.10. Research analysts forecast that Superconductor Technologies will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Superconductor Technologies Company Profile

Superconductor Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Superconductor Technologies (SCON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Superconductor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superconductor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.