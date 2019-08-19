Brokerages Set Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target at $38.80

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, insider Der Ploeg Leonardus H.T. Van sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 194,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105,433.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 424.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RYTM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 129,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.80. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.36). Equities research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.16 EPS for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

