Brokerages Set Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) PT at $14.25

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.35.

SNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ SNH traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,338. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $19.17.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.11 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

