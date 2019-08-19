Brokerages Set Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) PT at $51.80

Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.80.

A number of analysts have commented on SRCL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Stericycle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stericycle by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Stericycle by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Stericycle by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Stericycle by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Stericycle by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 276,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 122,596 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRCL stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.85. The stock had a trading volume of 80,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,819. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Stericycle has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.27). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $845.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Stericycle’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.