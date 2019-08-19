Brokerages Set Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS) PT at €41.25

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €41.25 ($47.97).

VOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Independent Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

VOS stock traded up €1.75 ($2.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €36.60 ($42.56). 9,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,937. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €37.77. Vossloh has a 1-year low of €31.00 ($36.05) and a 1-year high of €50.40 ($58.60). The company has a market cap of $584.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.62.

About Vossloh

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

