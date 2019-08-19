Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.24

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.24 and last traded at $45.06, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.82.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIP. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.41.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.502 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 340.68%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.4% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 858.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 116,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 104,297 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 200,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 85.2% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.