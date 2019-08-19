Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) versus Avantor (NASDAQ:AVTR) Head to Head Contrast

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) and Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bruker and Avantor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bruker 1 4 5 1 2.55 Avantor 0 3 18 0 2.86

Bruker currently has a consensus price target of $49.20, suggesting a potential upside of 18.64%. Avantor has a consensus price target of $20.81, suggesting a potential upside of 25.87%. Given Avantor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avantor is more favorable than Bruker.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.9% of Bruker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Avantor shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Bruker shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Bruker pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Avantor does not pay a dividend. Bruker pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Bruker and Avantor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bruker 9.57% 27.10% 11.09% Avantor N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bruker and Avantor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bruker $1.90 billion 3.38 $179.70 million $1.40 29.62 Avantor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bruker has higher revenue and earnings than Avantor.

Summary

Bruker beats Avantor on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies. The company also provides X-ray instruments, atomic force microscopy instrumentation, fluorescence optical microscopy instruments, analytical tools for electron microscopes and X-ray metrology, defect-detection equipment for semiconductor process control, and spark optical emission spectroscopy systems, as well as handheld, portable, and mobile X-ray fluorescence spectrometry instruments. In addition, it offers superconducting and non-superconducting materials and devices. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostics companies; chemical, food and beverage, clinical, and polymer companies; nonprofit laboratories; contract research organizations, academic institutions, medical schools, nonprofit or for-profit forensics, environmental and clinical microbiology laboratories, and hospitals and government departments and agencies, as well as agriculture, and food and beverage safety companies; nanotechnology, semiconductor, and industrial companies; and raw material manufacturers and other businesses through direct sales forces, distributors, independent sales representatives, and other representatives. Bruker Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc. is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services. The company was founded by John Townsend Baker in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

