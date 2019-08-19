BTC Lite Trading Down 4.1% This Week (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. BTC Lite has a total market capitalization of $67,392.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTC Lite token can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. During the last week, BTC Lite has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.27 or 0.04727540 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00045523 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001164 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000908 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

BTC Lite Token Profile

BTC Lite is a token. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org. BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

