Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Shares Gap Up to $8.29

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.78, but opened at $8.29. Camping World shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 23,176 shares.

CWH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.68.

Get Camping World alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. The firm has a market cap of $660.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.62.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.19). Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P bought 178,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $1,972,395.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marcus Lemonis bought 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,163.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 207,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,372.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 287,537 shares of company stock worth $3,040,885 in the last three months. Insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Abrams Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 29.5% in the second quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,108,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,451,000 after buying an additional 1,163,446 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Camping World by 13.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,292,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,898,000 after purchasing an additional 398,118 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Camping World in the first quarter worth $3,101,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Camping World in the first quarter worth $2,783,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Camping World in the second quarter worth $2,206,000. 41.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.