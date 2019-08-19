Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC)

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports.

CGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.76 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.57 target price on the stock. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Shares of NYSE CGC traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.72. 5,999,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,633,973. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 3.63. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $59.25. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.06 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 647.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 524.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 221.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 884.1% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 679 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.98% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

