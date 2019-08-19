Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Upgraded to “Outperform” by CSFB

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) was upgraded by investment analysts at CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$44.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$40.00. CSFB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.63.

CU stock traded up C$1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$38.09. 373,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,118. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.39. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of C$29.12 and a 52 week high of C$38.63.

In related news, Director Robert John Normand sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.45, for a total value of C$109,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$701,771.85.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

