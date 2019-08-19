Canarc Resource (TSE:CCM) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.08

Canarc Resource Corp. (TSE:CCM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 56000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06.

About Canarc Resource (TSE:CCM)

Canarc Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the New Polaris gold mine project located in north-western British Columbia.

