CaNickel Mining (CVE:CML) Trading Down 13.3%

CaNickel Mining Ltd (CVE:CML)’s share price fell 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 1,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 8,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.18.

Get CaNickel Mining alerts:

CaNickel Mining (CVE:CML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About CaNickel Mining (CVE:CML)

CaNickel Mining Limited, mining company, explores for, extracts, and processes nickel-containing ore in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Bucko Lake mine located in Manitoba. The company was formerly known as Crowflight Minerals Inc and changed its name to CaNickel Mining Limited in June 2011. CaNickel Mining Limited was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for CaNickel Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaNickel Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.