Canoe EIT Income Fund (EIT.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 21st

Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSE:EIT.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

TSE EIT.UN opened at C$10.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.16. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a one year low of C$9.04 and a one year high of C$12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $920.60 million and a P/E ratio of -14.38.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

