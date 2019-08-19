Capita (LON:CPI) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI) in a research report report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CPI. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Shore Capital cut shares of Capita to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 156.33 ($2.04).

Shares of CPI opened at GBX 121.45 ($1.59) on Thursday. Capita has a 1-year low of GBX 98.66 ($1.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 151.65 ($1.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 119.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 117.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.93.

About Capita

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

