Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) to post earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.41 and the highest is $3.13. Capital One Financial posted earnings per share of $3.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of $11.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.32 to $11.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $12.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capital One Financial.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $141.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

In related news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 14,500 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,330,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,570.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $780,386.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,047,045.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,283. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 318.9% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COF traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.04. 183,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,418. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.79 and its 200-day moving average is $87.44. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $101.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital One Financial (COF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.