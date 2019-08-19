Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPLP. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on Capital Product Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

NASDAQ CPLP traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $10.70. 1,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,879. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.99. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $21.49.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Capital Product Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 69.36%. The business had revenue of $26.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.78%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 432.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 345,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 280,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 386.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 192,516 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,574 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 148,676 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 1,045.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 99,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2,993.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 72,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

