Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.14

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.14 and last traded at $49.99, with a volume of 83809 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.30.

CSII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4,998.50 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.54.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSII. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.