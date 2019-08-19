Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.54 Million

Analysts expect Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) to post sales of $49.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.70 million. Cardlytics reported sales of $34.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year sales of $189.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $187.50 million to $192.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $252.95 million, with estimates ranging from $239.52 million to $264.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 66.01% and a negative net margin of 19.60%. Cardlytics’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Cardlytics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Cardlytics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cardlytics from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.29.

NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $750.66 million, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.76. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $34.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.51.

In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $36,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryce Youngren sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $2,304,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 816,394 shares of company stock valued at $23,387,123. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 16,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

