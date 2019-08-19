Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Career Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Career Education in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Sidoti set a $24.00 price objective on Career Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Career Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:CECO opened at $22.08 on Friday. Career Education has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Career Education had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $156.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Career Education’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Career Education will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 4,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $94,008.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,710.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 15,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $325,574.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,395.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,067 shares of company stock valued at $527,382. 5.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Career Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Career Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Career Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Career Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Career Education by 107.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

