Carsales.Com (ASX:CAR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.20

Carsales.Com Ltd (ASX:CAR)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.20 and traded as high as $14.02. Carsales.Com shares last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 816,350 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.56, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$14.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$13.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.15.

About Carsales.Com (ASX:CAR)

carsales.com Limited is an online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. The Company’s carsales network is an online destination for buying and selling cars, motorbikes, trucks, boats, caravans and machinery equipment. Its segments include Online Advertising Services, Data and Research Services, International, and Finance and Related Services.

