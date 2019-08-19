CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust which owns, develops, acquires, leases, manages, and operates regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. The Company conducts substantially all of its business through its operating partnership. It owns two qualified REIT subsidiaries: CBL Holdings I, Inc. and CBL Holdings II, Inc. CBL & Associates Properties is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CBL. ValuEngine raised CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.82 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. CBL & Associates Properties has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $1.71.

Shares of CBL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.83. 1,314,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,015,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. CBL & Associates Properties has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $4.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $193.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.72 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 14.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 154,764 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,951,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 494,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 112,321 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 65.9% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 15,345 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

