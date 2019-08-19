Ccore (CCO) Price Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Ccore has a total market cap of $17,546.00 and $2.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore token can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. During the last week, Ccore has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00268267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.66 or 0.01338782 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00023815 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00094089 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Ccore launched on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ccore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

