CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Trading 6.4% Higher

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s share price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.78 and last traded at $8.67, 754,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 714,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CEL-SCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CEL-SCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CEL-SCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in CEL-SCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in CEL-SCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

